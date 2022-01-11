JMP Securities Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.63.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.