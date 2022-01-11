OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target cut by Barclays from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

