Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRO. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -295.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $18.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

