Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $21,104,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

