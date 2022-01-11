Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) versus Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Head to Head Analysis

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Burberry Group and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Suzuki Motor 5.38% 8.69% 4.43%

Risk & Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and Suzuki Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.07 billion 3.13 $491.53 million N/A N/A Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.66 $1.38 billion $14.79 10.95

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Burberry Group and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 8 5 0 2.38 Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Burberry Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Burberry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burberry Group is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Burberry Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

