Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of FLTB opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

