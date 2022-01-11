Financial Contrast: Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) & Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sylvamo alerts:

This table compares Sylvamo and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter 2.75% 6.24% 2.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sylvamo and Glatfelter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sylvamo currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Glatfelter has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.68%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Glatfelter.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and Glatfelter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.43 $170.00 million N/A N/A Glatfelter $916.50 million 0.86 $21.30 million $0.60 29.42

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glatfelter beats Sylvamo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent and engineered cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials for the manufacturing of consumer products for end-user markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.