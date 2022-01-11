Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

