New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

