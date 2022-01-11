HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HealthStream by 84.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.