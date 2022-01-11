Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

