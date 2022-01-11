Raymond James & Associates Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

SF opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

