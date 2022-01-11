Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to Outperform at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $935.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,433,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 239,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.