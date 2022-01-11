Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $11.73 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

