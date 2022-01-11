Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $785.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $710.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $664.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.38 and a 200 day moving average of $622.31. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.