New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.