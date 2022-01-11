New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.