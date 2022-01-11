Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, increased their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TGL stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.69. The company has a market cap of £168.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.23. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

