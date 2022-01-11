New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock valued at $216,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

UNF stock opened at $194.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $189.84 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.