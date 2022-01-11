Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,323 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 127,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DURA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51.

