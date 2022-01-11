81,952 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

