MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.44.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $17,608,941 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

