Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $131.36 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

