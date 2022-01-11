Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

