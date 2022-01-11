Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,005.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,543.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,725.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,773.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $285,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

