Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($48.05).

Several research firms have weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($38.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($46.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,391.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,016 ($40.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.26).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.