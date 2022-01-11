Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GLTO opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

