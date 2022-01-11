HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.54 million for the quarter.
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.
