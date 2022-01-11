Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a P/E ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.