Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 422.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 133.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

