Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $126,068 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

