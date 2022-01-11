Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

