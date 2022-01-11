Truist Securities Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.97 on Monday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,105 shares of company stock worth $3,730,578. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.