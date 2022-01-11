Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
WF opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $35.25.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
