Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WF opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

