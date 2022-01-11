Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

