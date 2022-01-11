William Blair Lowers Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,365,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

