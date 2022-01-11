Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of TRGP opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

