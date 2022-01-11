Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,339 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $728.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. VSE’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

