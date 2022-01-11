Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,982 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.