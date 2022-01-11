Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,361 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $530,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

CPSI opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.