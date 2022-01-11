SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $806,000 in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $415.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.