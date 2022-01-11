SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 458.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

