SG Americas Securities LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

