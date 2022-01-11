Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Critical Contrast

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Global Ship Lease pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Ship Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Ship Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.20%. Atlas has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Atlas.

Volatility and Risk

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 31.56% 21.34% 8.16% Atlas 14.68% 12.73% 4.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $282.81 million 2.89 $41.56 million $3.04 7.41 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.50 $192.60 million $0.62 23.15

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Atlas on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

