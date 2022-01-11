Financial Survey: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) vs. Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Innovate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49% Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38%

This table compares Proto Labs and Innovate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.25 $50.87 million $1.13 45.32 Innovate $1.01 billion 0.29 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.25

Proto Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovate. Innovate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proto Labs and Innovate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.48%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Innovate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Innovate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Proto Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Innovate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Proto Labs has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Innovate on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

