Mizuho Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE AGR opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

