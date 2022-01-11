Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

APO opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $5,116,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,534 shares of company stock worth $45,885,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,408,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

