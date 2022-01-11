William Blair Lowers BrightView (NYSE:BV) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightView will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $47,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

