Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.17.

AYI opened at $204.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day moving average of $191.87. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $114.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

