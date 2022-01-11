iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

ITB opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

